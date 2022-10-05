Brett Alan Anderson
Brett Alan Anderson, 58, of High View, WV, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Hospice of the Panhandle.
He was born March 11, 1964, in Leesburg, VA, the son of Howard and Peggy Allder Anderson.
Brett loved time with friends, bowling, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Bittinger of Ithaca, NY, Melissa Anderson of Bunker Hill, WV, and Heather Anderson of Middletown; siblings, John Anderson, Terri Seagraves, Lori Cole, and Vicky Muller; grandchildren, Shawn, Scottie, Kelsie, Lexi, Zariah, Kylee, William, Madyson, and Morgan.
His parents; son, Brett Jr., and a brother, Glenn Anderson, preceded him in death.
Friends will be received Wednesday, October 12th from 7-9:00 pm in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester. Interment will be private.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of the Panhandle for their outstanding care.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.