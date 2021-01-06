Brian Alan Lewis
Brian Alan Lewis, 54, of Winchester, VA, died December, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 10, 1966, in Winchester, the son of Donald L. and Sharon Swisher Lewis. Brian was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church. He previously worked as a meat cutter for Food Lion and Harris Teeter and later worked at Home Depot in shipping and receiving. Brian was an avid reader and once he found an author he liked, he was known to read everything the author wrote. He was also a Cowboys and Yankees Fan. He graduated from James Wood High school, class of 1984.
Brain is survived by his parents, Donald and Sharon, two children, Luke and Logan Lewis and a brother, Scott Michael Lewis, all of Stephens City, VA.
Due to the Covid 19 epidemic, the family will have a visitation and memorial service at a later date.
