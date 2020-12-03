Brian David Crawford “Crawdad”
Brian David “Crawdad” Crawford, 39, of Frederick County, VA passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Brian was born in 1981 in Winchester, VA, son of the late David and Sondra Crawford. He was a graduate of James Wood High School and was a crew leader for a landscaping company. Brian enjoyed being outdoors, which included hunting and fishing. He was a proud father of a newborn daughter and adored his wife, Jacy.
He married Jaclyn “Jacy” Ingman on October 12, 2019 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Briann Kathleen Crawford; brother, Jason Foster Pope; father-in-law, John Ingman; aunts and uncles, Debbie and Larry Crawford, Sally Crawford Coates, Joe and Barbara Crawford; and his beloved Pit Bull, Envy.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Brian was an organ donor who was able to help many people through his generous gift. If there is a memory of Brian that you would like to share with his daughter in later years, please forward those messages to Brian’s wife, Jacy.
Memorial contributions may be made in Brian’s memory to any SPCA, any local animal shelter of donor’s choice, or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
