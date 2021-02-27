Gone from this world is the greatest Pine that ever stood.
It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of Brian George Ritter on January 30, 2021. Born in Winchester on May 14, 1952, to H.B. Ritter Jr. and Colleen Sager Ritter, he had resided in Richmond for the past decade, having returned to his college stomping grounds and many wonderful friends.
Better known as "Piney," he was a beloved son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather and friend. In his youth, Piney loved the outdoors, particularly canoeing the creeks and rivers of the Greater Winchester area or backyard pole vaulting with his brothers and friends. He was a graduate of James Wood High School of Winchester '70 and Virginia Commonwealth University '76. Later in life, he enjoyed playing volleyball, tossing horseshoes, playing golf, lifting weights and soaking up the sun at the "criminal pool."
Piney was a giving man throughout his life, and his caring for others was reflected in many of his pursuits and passions. Piney was a boy scout in his youth, served as a volunteer firefighter with the Rouss Fire Co. and was an ASA umpire for many years. Serving as a vocational teacher while getting his B.S. degree from VCU, a frequent church volunteer and a selfless father for the past 46 years, his love was shared broadly.
Piney lived a life full of joy and rich in experiences that are too numerous to count, but his proudest achievement was raising three children who love him dearly and are eternally grateful for his humor, wisdom, kindness, taste in music and lifetime of support. Having never met a stranger, he made lifelong friends wherever he went. Piney wasn't perfect, but was an example of a man who lived his faith and loved freely. Those who knew him wouldn't change a thing about him.
We are rejoicing in his freedom from his earthly bonds and his ascension to Heaven, but a great hurt remains because we no longer get to enjoy his warm presence and infectious smile. Piney is survived by his parents, HB "Dumpsey" Ritter and Colleen "Ma" Ritter; five siblings, twin brother, Bruce, Tim, Kevin, Gayle and Randy; three children, Holly, Matthew, Colleen Brooke; six grandchildren, JD, Elijah, Grace, Lydian, Sager and Ella; and too many friends to count.
In honor of Piney, the family will host a Celebration of Life hootenanny for friends and family later this year. Piney wouldn't have told us goodbye, but "see ye yater." We are all looking forward to that day Daddio. LYWM.
