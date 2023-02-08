Brian Harold Krueger
Brian Harold Krueger, 83, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence.
A funeral service for Mr. Krueger will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Strasburg United Methodist Church with Rev. John B. Haynes, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Krueger will be laid to rest privately at the Singers Glen Cemetery in Singers Glen, VA.
Mr. Krueger was born in Lamberton, Minnesota, on August 10, 1939, the son of the late Harold Delbert and Irene Jeanette Kindler Krueger.
Brian was a member of the Strasburg United Methodist Church, where he served in many different capacities over the years. He was a Gideon for many years and believed strongly in their mission. Brian was an agent for Allstate Insurance Company for 32 years, but the love of his life was flying. He earned his pilot's license immediately after leaving the Navy and carried that love throughout his life. He was a certified flight instructor, opened a flight school, and with several partners formed his own company, Professional Pilots, Inc. In his later years, he served his community by joining the Civil Air Patrol based out of Grant County Airport in Petersburg, WV. Brian's affable personality and positive attitude toward life will be missed by his many friends and family.
Survivors include his wife Pat Crider Krueger; his children April Cottrill (Sonny), Holly Combs (Mike), Matthew Krueger (Hope); stepchildren Daniel “Danny” Crider (Melissa) and Donna Crider Rueth (Jim); ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister Elaine Trewartha (Jack).
Pallbearers will be Larry Harper, Willie Mitchell, Brett Phillips, Bryant Snapp, Roy Martin, and Freddie Baker.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, 4078 Back Mountain Road, Winchester, VA 22602.
