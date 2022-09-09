Brian John Brown
Brian John Brown, 30, of Winchester, was called home to Jesus on September 1, 2022.
Brian was born on October13, 1991, to David and Christina (Bennett) Brown. He graduated from James Wood High School in 2010 and was a member of the National Honor Society, tennis team, FBLA and the JWHS Marching Band, where he played trombone. While in high school Brian also achievedthe rank of Eagle Scout and 4-H All Star. He then went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from James Madison University in 2014.
Brian followed his love of computers working as a software engineer for Mission Lane in Richmond, Virginia. He also enjoyed music and photography.He was baptized and was a member of Fellowship Bible Church.
Brian will be forever remembered by his family and friends for having a greatintellect, sense of humor, love of animals, beautiful smile and a good natured, kind heart.
Along with his parents, Brian is survived by a sister, Jessica (Ryan) Morgan; a brother, Michael (Cristin) Brown; nieces, Aria Morgan, Alina Morgan, and Charlotte Brown; nephews, Luke Brown and Jensen Morgan; and numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10 am with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11 am, held at Fellowship Bible Church, Winchester, VA. Interment will be private.
