Brian K. Ramsay, 63, of Winchester, died Sunday, November 21, 2021.
Mr. Ramsay was born March 5, 1958, in Clarksburg, WV; the son of Ronald R. and Carolyn Hinzman Ramsay.
He was a graduate of Washington-Lee High School Class of 1976 and received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Colorado Technical College in 1990.
He served 4 years in the US Air Force where he found his professional calling. Spent the next 25+ years in helping guide domestic and international spectrum management policy and regulation while working at US State Department, NTIA, NASA, Iridium, Lockheed Martin, MITRE (Federally Funded Research and Development Center or FFRDC), Booz Allen and Hamilton, and Arinc Research, Delegate to numerous World Radio Conferences (WRC-95, 97, 2000, 07, 12, 15)
He was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church and the Winchester Country Club. As a youth he was in DeMolay, Boy Scouts and Arlington Youth Sports.
Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing and relaxing at his property in WV. After retirement he took up golf and enjoyed playing often. Brian loved being with all of his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Holley Winborne Ramsay of Winchester; his mother, Carolyn H. Ramsay of Strasburg, VA; two daughters, Erin Ramsay of Winchester and Caitlyn Ramsay of Martinsburg, WV; a brother, Dean Ramsay and wife Jeanne of Orchid, FL; and a sister, Paula Taylor and husband Jet of Gasburg, VA. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kevin Scott Ramsay and Kent Steven Ramsay.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 10:00-11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Stuart Pauley officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will be held following the service at Greenwood Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, 779 Greenwood Rd, Winchester, VA 22602.
Online condolences and service live stream are available at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.