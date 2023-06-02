Brian Lee Verburg
Brian Lee Verburg, 68, passed away peacefully at home in Cross Junction, VA on May 8, 2023 from complications of lyme disease. Brian was born on November 29, 1954 and served in the United States Army from 1974 to 1980 as a Tactical Microwave Equipment Team Chief serving tours in South Korea and Fort Lewis, WA.
Following his Army career, Brian returned to his hometown in Michigan with his family, where he worked for Bell and Howell as a Senior Service Technician. In 1988, they moved to American Samoa where he ran a retail and restaurant business. In 1990, Hurricane Ofa swept through American Samoa and destroyed numerous businesses to include his family business. It was then that Brian began his government career with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
In 1991, he moved to San Antonio, TX where he worked as a Disaster Assistant Employee (DAE) Denton, TX Region VI. In 1994 Brian was hired by FEMA HQ Washington DC and moved to Mt Weather, VA. In 2004, he became the Branch Chief of the VA National Processing Service Center (VANPSC). Brian was instrumental in VANPCS’s move to Winchester, VA creating hundreds of jobs for the local community and surrounding areas.
Brian loved to serve. He was most known for his great sense of humor, ability to diffuse tension with wit, logical and analytical thinking, but most importantly his love for family.
Brian is predeceased by his daughter Sharon Marie Maave Verburg and his mother Audrey Riojas. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Darlene Verburg; father: Roger G.Verburg; son: Roger G. S. Verburg; grandchildren: twins Leigh-Anne and Ashley Verburg, Brian Verburg, and Alysabeth Verburg; sisters: Rhonda Diaz, Dawn Crisman (Bud), and Sherry Roberson; and his wife’s siblings and their spouses he considered his own brothers and sisters.
The service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 399 Apple Pie Ridge Road on Saturday, June 17 from 1pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local charities. Brian was passionate about investing in the success of the communities he lived in.
