Brian Lloyd McDonald
Brian Lloyd McDonald, 76, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away at his home on February 26, 2020. He was born in Boca Raton, Florida on November 1, 1943 to parents, Edward and Phyllis McDonald. After graduating from Bishop Bradley High School in Manchester, NH in 1961, he went on to study Computer Science and Business Management at Southern New Hampshire University (fka New Hampshire College) and graduated with a BBS degree.
Brian served as a Major in the United States Army National Guard for a number of years, retiring in 1994. He then served as a Senior Consultant and Development Team Lead on a variety of military and private sector Application Software Testing projects with the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD), AT&T Government Solutions, Cinergy, Inc., Intelligent Designs and Bearing Point / Deloitte Consulting LLP.
Growing up in Derry, New Hampshire, Brian was a long-time and die hard Red Sox fan, could wax poetic about history (including minute details about the various Civil War battles), loved classical music and most musicals (particularly Crazy for You by George Gershwin), was a long-time Circle Member supporter of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., served as a Boy Scouts of America Troop Leader throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, and loved massive rollercoasters and white water rafting right up until his early 60’s. Brian loved traveling the globe (China and Ireland were his top two destinations), going to college football games to cheer on The Ohio State University and Virginia Tech, and even had an opportunity to see his favorite band — Fleetwood Mac — in concert recently with his son, Ted, daughter-in-law, Amanda, and their three sons. He was passionate about the rolling hills and historic landscape of northern Virginia — so much so that he moved his family to Philomont, Virginia in 1983 and accepted his daily 90+ mile commute to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. And while the Army National Guard took him to many places over the years, Virginia would always be his home.
He is survived by his sister Lisa (Steven) Dugoni of Hillsborough, California, son Ted (Amanda) McDonald of South Riding, Virginia, and his daughter Katherine (Mark) Andersen of Winchester, Massachusetts and seven grandchildren — Anna, Nicholas, Benjamin, Zachary, Brady, Jack & Elizabeth (Ellie). Nothing made him happier than spending time with his family. Brian was preceded in death by his mother (“mum”), Phyllis Decormier McDonald, and father, Edward Lawrence McDonald.
Brian was the life of every party, an epic character known as much for his boisterous personality and animated storytelling as for his quiet, zen-like musings with you over a glass of California Chardonnay. He was kind, protective, and incredibly grateful for all life’s gifts — big and small.
To honor him, we will be holding a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Northern Virginia. Please reach out to Omps Funeral home in Winchester, Virginia for more information (Address: 1600 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601; Phone: (540) 662-6633)
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
