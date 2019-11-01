Brian Ray Nicely, 53, of Winchester died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in his residence.
He was born March 24, 1966 in Waynesboro the son of John and Dorothy Elick Nicely.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jonathan Elick Nicely and his wife Donna of Winchester; three nephews, Jeremy, Brandon, and Andrew Nicely; two nieces, Kelsey and Clarissa Nicely; a great-nephew, Tristen Garrett and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brian was preceded in death by his younger sister, Merritt Anne Nicely.
Brian will be remembered as a good and true friend to many. He did not need to possess material things to be content. He found happiness in life’s experiences and the company of friends, family, and coworkers. He took life easy and was happy cooking, watching a ball game, playing disc golf, fishing, listening to music and playing poker. His sense of humor and his willingness to share his opinions will be deeply missed.
A private gathering of family and friends will be scheduled at a later date.
