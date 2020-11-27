Brian Wayne Nester
Brian Wayne Nester, 56, of Paw Paw, WV went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 23, 2020 doing what he loved, deer hunting in the great outdoors.
Born on March 19, 1964 in Romney, WV, he was the son of the late Guy and Betty (Mines) Nester.
Brian was employed by H P Hood in Winchester for 13 years. He had worked at National Fruit for 24 years before. He was a member of Mt. View Assembly of God and a 1982 graduate of Hampshire High School. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, a member of the NRA, and loved the outdoors, which he referred to as his “happy place”.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Debra Noble and Esther Lewis.
Surviving is his wife, Donna Kerns Nester, a brother, David Nester of Romney, WV, mother-in-law, Mary Kerns and her fur baby Kayla.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, WV with Brother Steve Landis officiating. Interment will follow in Woodrow Cemetery, Paw Paw, WV.
The family will receive friends on Saturday 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
