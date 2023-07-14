Brianna Dawn Marks Brianna Dawn Marks, 23, of Inwood, West Virginia, died on July 9, 2023, at University Hospital, Charlottesville, VA, surrounded by love of family and friends. Born March 29, 2000, in Winchester, VA, she was the granddaughter of Steven and Kathryn Marks. She was proceeded in death by her grandmother, Barbara Ann Martin.
Brianna enjoyed cooking and creating artwork. She loved her time as a nursery worker at Sonshine Learning Center. She took great pleasure in watching TV, especially "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Scooby-Doo". Brianna was a free spirit who expressed herself throughout her life.
Brianna is survived by her parents, Steven Marks Jr. (Ruth),and Crystal Walker (Benjamin). She is also survived by her siblings, Kaitlyn Marks, Sierra and Reagan Walker and Wes Marks. In addition, her grandfather, Bobby Martin, and great-grandmother, Lucille Martin, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Special thanks to Kristi Gott, her pediatric CF doctor, and Dana Albon, her adult CF doctor, and the ICU team of UVA. We are also thankful for the LifeNet staff as Brianna was able to donate her kidneys.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.