Bridget Denise Feltner, 48, of Toms Brook, Virginia died Monday, December 6, 2021 in Frederick County, Virginia at the home of her daughter.
Ms. Feltner was born July 14, 1973 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Dennis Feltner and June Funk Stricker.
She was a care giver, a loving mother, a best friend, and a Maw Maw to 10 beautiful grandchildren that she loved deeply. She had an infectious laugh and gorgeous smile.
Surviving are her mother, June and step-father, Denver of Bunker Hill, WV; father, Dennis of Berryville, VA; paternal grandmother, Ota Feltner of Berryville, VA; her companion, Charles Csikortos of Toms Brook; three daughters, Telsa Feltner of Toms Brook, VA, Amanda Benner (Brandon) of Winchester, VA, and Courtney Dinges of Toms Brook, VA; a son, Dean Feltner of Toms Brook, VA; her dog Bear; three stepdaughters, Kristen Sanders of Martinsburg, WV, Kayla Fishel of Edinburg, VA, and Hope Sherlock of Berkeley Springs, WV; a stepson, Keith Fishel of Martinsburg, WV; a brother, Glenn Feltner of Bunker Hill, WV; a stepsister, Annalise Haddad of Charleston, WV; three grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren; and a childhood best friend, Kathy Edmonds of Cross Junction, VA.
A stepson, John Fishel, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Friday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 P. M. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at The Stricker Home, 36 Purcell Lane, Bunker Hill, WV. Burial will be private.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
