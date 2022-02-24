Brittany Nicole Roman
Brittany Nicole Roman of Norwood, CO, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022. She was 38 years old. Brittany was born September 3, 1983, in Charleston, WV. She attended Sherando High School in Stephens City and Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown, VA. Brittany is survived by her mother, Kymberly Roman of The Villages, FL; her father, Eric Roman, and her brother, Eric Roman II, both of Martinsburg, WV. Brittany will be remembered for her kind and caring heart and her love of family, friends, and her beloved Basset Hounds Daisy and JB.
