Brittany Renee Cain Baker 32, a resident of Stephens City, VA passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center, Winchester, VA.
A funeral service for Brittany will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Frankie Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery, Stephens City, VA.
Brittany was born in Winchester, VA on April 18, 1987 the daughter of Tammy Lynn Baker and Roger Lee Cain. Brittany was a Business Services Representative with Navy Federal Credit Union. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Darlene Virginia Anderson; her paternal grandmother, Alma Louise Kane; maternal great-grandmother, Myrtle Bell Lawyer; paternal great-grandmother, Anna Bell Baker Port; maternal grandfather, Norman Henry Baker.
Survivors include her parents, Tammy Lynn Baker and Roger Lee Cain of Stephens City, VA; her paternal grandfather, Thomas Turner of Stephens City, VA; her siblings, Roger Lee Reid, Michelle Darlene Baker, and Darren Lee Baker all of Stephens City, VA; special niece, Ashanti Baker; special nephew, Malika Ramey along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends who will miss her dearly.
Pallbearers will be Kizzy Kane, Ashley Walker, Niesha Clark, Krista Wittig, Jaki Lively and Tedessi Reed.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tiffany Horsley, Brittany Wright, Ashley Wittig, Michelle Baker, Ashanti Baker and Amanda Kerns.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg on Friday evening from 7-9 p.m.
Memorials may be made in memory of Brittany to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Brittany R. Baker.
