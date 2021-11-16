Bro. John Allen Spencer, age 81, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2021, at Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. John was born on Jan. 21, 1940, in Winchester, VA, the son of Abram and Bessie Spencer.
He was a member of the Supreme Council of the House of Jacob of Front Royal, VA.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Michelle Lanier, and her husband, Anton and their three (3) children – Christopher, Kayla, and Braden. His son, Herbert Spencer, his girlfriend, Brittany Alexander, and their children – Xzaevion, Zahlaya, Jaedyn and Kamdyn. His sister, Serina Richards, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elds. Ruth Weaver and brother, Abraham Spencer.
A viewing will be held on November 19, 2021, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am; followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 am. The viewing and service will be held at Cartwright Funeral Home, 232 E. Fairfax Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Mask will be required at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Orrick Cemetery in Winchester, VA. with military Honors afforded by the United States Army and VFW # 2123 of Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in honor of their Pop to Hospice of St. Mary’s via their site at: https://www.medstarhealth.org/locations/hospice-of-st-marys
