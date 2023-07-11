Brown Dudley Burton
Brown Dudley Burton, 74, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 7, 2023, after a courageous two months battling injuries sustained in a car accident.
Brown was born to George Washington and Sarah Dudley Burton on October 6, 1948, in Martinsville, Va.
Surviving family includes his wife, Sally Woods Burton of Roanoke, Va.; his daughter, Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” Burton of Roanoke, Va.; his son, William Alexander Burton and wife, Lauren, of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; his sister, Sally Burton Neff of Winchester, Va.; nephew, Theodore “Tad” Welker Woods Jr. and wife, Tammy, of Roanoke; nephew, Luke Burton Neff of Winchester, Va.; and numerous other special nieces, nephews, and family members.
Brown and Sally joyously married in Roanoke, Va. on January 21, 1989. They had 34 wonderful years of marriage.
He was a successful entrepreneur. Brown started Strata Film Coatings in 1990 and continued to operate the business until the time of his death.
He was an active supporter of the Republican party. He was an active member of the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia and Roanoke County Republican Committee. Although he wasn’t a member of the Roanoke City Republican Committee, he often attended their meetings and helped their candidates.
Brown loved life and lived every moment to the fullest. He was a lover of music, especially Carolina Beach Music. He spent many years as a DJ and loved traveling near and far to see his favorite bands with his friends and family. One of Brown’s favorite events was Party in The Park in Elmwood Park in Downtown Roanoke.
Brown particularly loved hosting parties and cooking for his family and friends. Brown’s claim to cooking fame was his annual Brunswick Stew Party. Making brunch for family and friends also brought him joy, Eggs Benedict being his signature brunch dish.
Above all, Brown was an incredible husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Steve Kelley and Father Melvin Williams officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Oakey’s South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Brown’s honor to Hogs for the Cause at hogsforthecause.org or to Caring Bridge at caringbridge.org. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Oakeys.com.
Arrangements by Oakey’s Funeral Service – South Chapel, Roanoke, VA
(540) 989-3131.
