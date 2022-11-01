Bruce A. Dunlap
Bruce Allen Dunlap, 62, of Winchester, VA, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Bruce was born on May 19, 1960, in Winchester, VA, a son of the late Joseph W. and Ruby Delawder Dunlap. Bruce was a truck driver and a dispatcher for Les Luttrell Trucking, Inc. in Winchester, VA, and he loved horses and horse power.
Bruce married Catherine Supple on March 31, 1979, in Brucetown, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 43 years are two sons: Jack Dunlap (Wendy) of Winchester, VA; Buddy Dunlap (Liza) of Wardensville, WV; four daughters: Jill Shields (James), Elizabeth Baker (Taylor), Sarah Hampshire (Jeff) all of Winchester, VA; Mary Dunlap (Mac) of Wardensville, WV; two brothers; one sister; fifteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and fifteen nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by two brothers: Richard Delawder & Joe Dunlap; and a sister: Selena Dixon
The family will have a celebration of Bruce’s life on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Capon Crossing Farm, 12279 Carpers Pike, Wardensville, WV 26851.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dunlap Family, C/O Giffin Funeral Home, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.