Bruce B. Barley

Bruce Bryan Barley, 76, of Winchester, Virginia, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Barley was born February 16, 1944 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late John Franklin Barley and Mary Doggett Barley.
A 1963 graduate of James Wood High School and a veteran of the U. S. Army, he retired as a Homicide Investigator from the Fairfax County Police Department. He later worked for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Department, and F&M Bank.
Mr. Barley enjoyed community service. As a young man he joined the Jaycees and later the Lions Club. He continued to stay active in the Winchester Area Crime Solvers and Fraternal Order of Police.
He married Karen Lynn Hausenfluck Barley on September 2, 1966 in Stephens City, Virginia. Mrs. Barley preceded him in death on September 6, 2018.
Surviving are his daughter, Lisa Collins and her husband, Rodney, of Sterling, Virginia; and two grandchildren, Erica and Brian Collins.
His brothers, Franklin Barley and F. Allen Barley, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA followed by a private graveside service in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA, with Rev. Jason Duley. All are welcome to participate in the procession to the cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Winchester Frederick Clarke Crime Solvers at PO Box 2151, Winchester, VA 22604.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.