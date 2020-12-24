Bruce Cole Hollinger
Bruce Cole Hollinger, 64, of Falling Waters, WV, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Bruce, as he was affectionately referred to, was born in 1956 in Benton, Arkansas, son of the late James and Abbie Hollinger. Ever since he was 16, Mr. Bruce was always working as an auto body technician in one way or another. He started his career with M&S Body Shop in Benton, AR. After moving up north, he worked for Stup’s Auto Center in Frederick, MD for over 20 years, and then worked at Cody’s Body Shop in Martinsburg, WV. In 2018, Mr. Bruce retired from Porterfield’s Body Shop in Martinsburg, WV. He attended Gateway Church in Williamsport, MD.
Mr. Bruce married Sylvia on December 19, 1998.
Along with his wife of 22 years, he is survived by his sons, Cole Hollinger (Kendra Zies) of Waynesboro, PA, Jermey Blake Hollinger of Copperas, TX, Bradley Nichols (Rebecca) of Martinsburg, WV, and Dallas Nichols (Emily) of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, Hunter Hollinger, Connor Hollinger, Dakota Hollinger, Bentley Wallace, Hailee Hollinger, Brantley Nichols, and Oakley Nichols; and sister, Kerry Howard of Benton, AR.
Mr. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Sandra Kay Hollinger King and Kelli Pauley.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 1-2pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel in Winchester, VA. The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 2pm with Pastor Ray Sewell officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA. If you are not able to attend Mr. Bruce’s services, you can livestream the service on his obituary page of the Omps Funeral Home website — www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Serving as pallbearers will be Wendell Porter, Frank-Remy Vadset, Roger Hose, J.R. Malone, Cole Hollinger, and Bradley Nichols.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.