Bruce F. “Freddie” Whitacre
Bruce Frederick “Freddie” Whitacre, 77, of Charles Town, WV passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility in Kearneysville, WV.
Bruce was born on November 22, 1943 in Martinsburg, WV, he was the son of the late George B. and Lydia Williams Whitacre. He attended Musselman High School. He was a fan of NASCAR and enjoyed traveling in his RV with his wife and friends to car races throughout the nation. He was an avid collector of antiques and could fix and repair anything. He was a part-time farmer throughout his life. He owned and loved many pets during his lifetime, mostly notably his beloved dog, Champie. Bruce served in the United States Army overseas. He was a mechanic by trade and worked at the Charles Town Ford garage and the Millville Quarry before founding his own business, Whitacre’s Excavating.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joy C. Whitacre; two daughters: Sherry H. Mason (John); Tamara B. Cooper. He was lovingly known as “Hats” by his grandchildren: Jeremy Mason (Jassi), Amy Lange (Nick), Emily Kershner (Joseph Wiener), Andrew Kershner, and his four great-grandchildren: Jackson, Jameson, Carter and Hudson. His is survived by his brother, Timothy A. Whitacre of Connecticut and his daughter: Melissa. He is preceded in death by his brother, George “Teddy” Whitacre.
A graveside service will be held in the Wardensville Cemetery in Wardensville, WV on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 12:30 PM. Officiating will be Chaplain Anthony Pirrone. Military rights accorded by the United States Army.
A celebration of Bruce’s life will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bruce’s name to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 and Briggs Animal Adoption Center, PO Box 1023, Charles Town, WV 25414-1023.
A special thanks to Shenandoah Oncology staff and Dr. Richard Ingram for their services and caring thoughts for all the friends and former customers for their visits and calls. THANK YOU!
