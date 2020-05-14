Bruce Tullio Santilli, 81, of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Bruce was born September 16, 1938 in Iron River, Michigan the son of the late Tullio Santilli and Elsie Turoski Santilli of Caspian, MI. Bruce overcame Polio in 1946 and graduated from Stambaugh High School in 1956. He earned BBA and MBA degrees from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1962 — 1964. Bruce married Maryanne Massi in 1963 in Corning, NY. Bruce held several senior Accounting management positions in the automotive industry and took his young family to Port Elizabeth, South Africa where he worked for Borg-Warner 1971-1976. He moved the family to Winchester in 1981 where he worked and retired from Federal-Mogul (Abex) as Financial Controller in 2000.
Bruce was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Winchester for 40 years where he served as President and received the G.F. Hixon Fellow Award in 2008. Bruce also served as a Board Member for Kids Voting of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. He was an avid cyclist and member of the Winchester Wheelman. Bruce worked and volunteered at Valley Health System WMC Emergency Department and was a member of the Winchester — Frederick Community Emergency Response Team.
Bruce was a faithful parishioner at The Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church where he served as an Usher and Financial Aide.
Bruce enjoyed bicycling, hiking with his friend Barry, gardening, reading and traveling the world.
Bruce is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Maryanne Santilli; Daughter Ann Levi (Jon) of Berryville, VA; Son David Santilli (Kristine Hastreiter) of Waring, MA; Grandsons Peter Rice Levi of Charles Town, WV and William Santilli Levi of Berryville; Brother James Santilli (Sally) of Port St. Lucie, FL; nephews Tony and Andy and niece Susan Santilli; and, 2 great nephews and 2 great nieces.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home — Amherst. Funeral services will be private and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA 22601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.