Bryan A. Fletcher

Bryan Adam Fletcher, 34, of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday, May 21, 2021.
Bryan was born August 17, 1986 in Leesburg, Virginia, son of Gary Lee Fletcher, Sr. and Karen Riley Curry.
He worked as a truck driver for Loudoun County Milling.
Surviving is his father of Front Royal, VA; mother of Winchester, VA; two daughters, Bella Fletcher and Kallianna Fletcher both of Winchester, VA; his girlfriend and love of his life, Heather Ritter of Boyce, VA; brother, Gary Fletcher, Jr. and his wife, Rebecca, of Capon Bridge, WV; sister, Beth Scott and her husband, Michael, of Purcellville, VA; three nieces, Hannah, Gracie, and Caroline; and nephew, Landon.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 P. M. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA. Burial will be private.
