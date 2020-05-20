Bryon Shell Harris

On Monday, May 4, 2020, Byron Shell Harris, a devoted husband and father of two, met his Savior at the age of 52 at home in Richmond, Virginia.
Shell, as he was known by, was born in the District of Columbia to Gary and Harriet (Savaides). He was raised in Front Royal, Virginia, and graduated from Warren County High School in 1985 and Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts & Design in 1989. He married his high school sweetheart, Leslie (Rollins) at Calvary Episcopal Church in Front Royal. Shell was a successful graphic designer, and his creative mind encouraged him to open Big Oak Studios, Inc. in 2004 with a co-worker. To afford a Nissan Murano, his favorite purchase by his admission, he created TopTenz.net in 2008, which he cultivated into a popular website and YouTube channel. He also wrote a book of smoothie recipes, and later created two more YouTube channels with his business partner. If you asked Shell what he thought were his proudest accomplishments, he would tell you about winning the Babe Ruth Little League State Championship at 13, leading Bible study groups at church, and mentoring anyone who came to him with a desire for personal or professional growth. He was an avid Marvel fan, enjoyed reading high fantasy and humor, and never failed to dazzle with his artistic talent and thoughtfulness.
Shell is survived by his wife of 31 years, Leslie; children, Shannon, Stefan and daughter-in-law Michelle (Behrer); parents Gary and Harriet; brother, Shane; and innumerable family and friends across the world.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “Byron Shell Harris Scholarship” fund for Warren County High School & Skyline High School students who wish to pursue a career in the Arts, Design, and/or Creative Writing and who plan to complete a two or four year college degree program. Donations may be mailed to the attention of Carol Dodson or Amy Murry at First Bank, 1717 N. Shenandoah Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life memorial will be held as soon as it is considered safe to do so.
