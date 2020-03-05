Burgess L. Hoffman “Buck”
Burgess L. “Buck” Hoffman, 94, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Hoffman was born in 1925 in Gainesville, Virginia, son of the late Frank and Minnie Hoffman. He was a WWII veteran of the United States Army, achieving the rank of Corporal and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Mr. Hoffman was manager of Chesapeake Energy Center and retired from Dominion Power.
He married Ivalee Fitzwater in 1948 in Manassas, Virginia. She lovingly referred to him as “Burgess”.
Surviving with his wife of 71 years are sons, David and John (Marymac) Hoffman; granddaughters, Meghan and Blaire.
Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
