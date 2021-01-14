Burton G. Kaplan "Burt"

Burton G. "Burt" Kaplan, 69, of Stephens City, VA passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home surrounded by loved ones Tuesday, January 12, 2021 after a courageous battle with ALS. His dignity, fortitude and positive attitude inspired everyone who knew him.
Burt was born in 1951 in Washington, DC, son of the late Aaron and Belle Kaplan. He completed a degree in Facilities Management at George Mason University. Burt retired after 30 years of service as Facilities Director, at Project Hope, Millwood, VA. Burt and his family operated Christmas tree businesses for 54 years in Rockville, MD and locally. Burt loved Christmas!
He and his wife Mary Ingrid "Midge" Jackson married on March 21, 1970 in Washington, DC. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary last Spring. They both loved to travel in their RV and traveled often with their children & grandchildren.
Surviving are his beloved wife, children; Nicholas P. Kaplan (Jinson) of Yorktown, VA, Kim Marie Perreault (Chris) of Edgewater, MD, Joshua A. Kaplan of Winchester, VA, and grandchildren; Tyler, Trevor and Samantha Kaplan, and Conner Perreault; and sister, Rita S. Meek (Jim) of New Castle, DE; and life-long friend, Charley Puleo of Berryville, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burt was devoted to his family, friends and staff. He was a mentor to many. He always took the time to listen and give advice when asked. He left this earth with no enemies and he was deeply loved by many. Burt had great empathy and saw the good in everyone.
Memorial Service will be held virtually via ZOOM Sunday Jan. 17th 7PM EST.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Burt's memory to ALS Association - DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 West Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850, The Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603 or a charity of your choosing.
