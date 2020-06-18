Byron J. Bandy, son of the late June Gaskins Bandy (Davis) and John Bandy (Legendary DJ Lord Fauntleroy) was born on December 7, 1962 in Philadelphia, PA. He was the only child born from this union. He transitioned from this life on Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 in Winchester, VA. Byron was a resident of Winchester, VA for the last 20 years of his life. He previously resided in Philadelphia, PA and in Baltimore, MD. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, MD and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD.
As an only child, Byron cherished his friends and family. His cousins were like his sisters and brothers. He leaves to cherish his memory, his aunt Joyce Gaskins Jordan (Herman) of Teaneck, NJ, uncle, Dr. Andrew T. W. Gaskins of Silver Spring, MD, his “big brother”/cousin, Kirk N. Gaskins, III (Rosemary) and a host of other loving cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by, Uncles, Kirk N. Gaskins, Jr. and Beverley P. Gaskins.
Family will have a walk-through viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 20, 2020 at the Funeral Home.
A Private Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 20, 2020 at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA, with Pastor Gilbert M. Mack, Jr.
Interment will also be private in Orrick Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
We will be observing CDC guidelines. Everyone must have mask and social distancing will be enforced.
