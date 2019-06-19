C. Lloyd Broadstreet (79) went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019.
He was born in Cloverdale, Indiana on September 2, 1940.
He graduated from Michigan University, Dearborn Campus in 1967, with an Engineering Degree and he earned a MBA in Management from Mount Saint Mary’s, Emmitsburg, Maryland in 1979. Lloyd worked for Abex Friction Products in Winchester, Virginia, and finished his career at BBA Friction Products in Dublin, Virginia.
He married Donna Helene Gremel in Saginaw, Michigan on September 2, 1961. They have two children, Steve Broadstreet (Celeste) and Mark Broadstreet (Stacey); five grandchildren Brian, Darren and Michelle Broadstreet reside in Winchester, Virginia; Megan Broadstreet resides in Memphis, Tennessee; Eli Broadstreet resides in Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and one great-grandchild Harper Belle Broadstreet expected in August. Lloyd has three siblings- Don Broadstreet (deceased); Judy Hacker (Jim) and Marcia Gould (Leo) all from Cloverdale, Indiana. Lloyd also was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews.
His parents, Eugene and Nettie Broadstreet preceded him in death.
Lloyd enjoyed farming, singing with his barbershop group, Virginia Gentleman and his church family at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Terrie Sternberg officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pulaski Virginia or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneral-home.com .
Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.