C. Ray Godlove
Clarence Ray Godlove, 92, of Wardensville, WV died on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Ray was born on June 27, 1928 in Wardensville, WV, the son of the late Clarence L. and Josephine Fishel Godlove. He was a veteran in the United States Army and worked as a truck driver for 39 years for Novick Transfer, Rich Products & Allegany Freight Lines all in Winchester, VA. He and his wife operated See’s Grill for 5 years and a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Wardensville, WV. Ray loved to hunt, camping, travel, WVU Mountaineer fan and being with his family.
Ray married Maxine Whitacre Godlove on December 23, 1954 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of nearly 66 years is a son: Robert B. “Bobby” Godlove of Strasburg, VA; two daughters: Sandra K. Orndorff of Winchester, VA; Teresa A. “TC” Wilson of Key West, FL; a brother: Wayne E. Godlove of Winchester, VA; two grandchildren: Melissa Chmielewski & Matthew Hulver; five great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by a grandson: Todd Orndorff and five sisters.
A private graveside will be held in the Fairview Cemetery in Gore, VA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capon Springs Fire & Rescue, PO Box 366, Capon Springs, WV 26823 or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 87, Wardensville, WV 26851.
