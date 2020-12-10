C.T. “Trip” Hardesty III
C. T. Hardesty III, 90, of Berryville, Virginia, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 after a 25-year battle with cancer.
Trip was born July 23, 1930 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late C. T. Hardesty, Jr. and Elizabeth Malone Hardesty.
He was a graduate of Berryville High School, Class of 1947 and attended Bridgewater College. He then served as a Lieutenant in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.
He was the owner and operator of Trip’s Auto and Camper Sales since 1956 and agent for the Division of Motor Vehicles for 61 years.
He loved life and enjoyed each and every day to the fullest. He loved all automobiles old and new with all the bells and whistles.
He was a member of the Clarke County Lions Club where he served as Tail Twister for 25 years and the Broom Chairman; a member of Triluminar Lodge No. 117 of Middleway, West Virginia for over 50 years; a member of the Winchester Shrine Club; and was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church where he served on the administrative board, was vice president of the Men’s Group and sang in the choir.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Silman Hardesty whom he married on July 17, 1981 in Berryville, VA; two sons, C. T. Hardesty IV of Berryville, VA, and Wayne N. Hardesty of Winchester, VA; a daughter, Robin H. Byrd (Bill) of Sterling, VA; four grandsons, Brad Byrd (Amanda), C. T. Hardesty V (Carter), Matthew Byrd (Bridget), and Voyne Lowery (Jodi); two granddaughters, Brittany H. Tomblin (Bryan) and Tristan H. Millinger (Kyle); three great-grandsons, Nash Millinger, Joey Lowery and C.T. Hardesty VI on the way; and three great-granddaughters, Ryann E. Tomblin, Eliot J. Millinger, and Jenna Lowery.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 A. M. Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
His grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Prospt, Matt Hoff, John Mallery, Mike Rodgers, Jim Byrne, and John Baker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent to the Physical Plant at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 E. Main St., Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
