Caesar Thomas Brunelli
Caesar Thomas Brunelli, 89, died peacefully at home in Woodstock, VA, with his loving family on September 2, 2023. Born in the Tyrol region of Northern Italy, at Cavaione/Bleggio, he was the son of the late Agostino Brunelli and late Adele Bellotti Brunelli. He was survived by his wife of over 61 years, Sonja Lundberg Brunelli; daughter, Lisa Knick (Clay) of Stephens City, VA; son, Edward Brunelli also of Woodstock, VA; and predeceased by a son, Andrew Brunelli; two grandchildren, Brandon McMindes of Stephens City, VA, and Melissa Eliasson (Michael) of Harrisonburg, VA; one sister, Margaret Lage (Robert) of Jackson, NJ; brothers, Louis Brunelli (Kathleen) of Peekskill, NY, and Thomas Brunelli (Ruth) of Ashburn, VA, and many dear nieces and nephews.
Upon moving to the United States, he grew up in Greenwich Village, NYC. He received a BA in accounting from City College of New York and a master’s degree in psychiatric social work from Fordham University. He served with the U.S. Army for two years at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C., as an internal audit specialist. He worked as a clinical social worker for 28 years in several locations: Montrose V.A. Hospital in Buchanan, NY, where he founded the Winslow Club in Newburg, NY (a social club for mental health patients); Coatsville V.A. Medical Center, Coatsville, PA, where he established and directed a successful half-way program and self-care unit, and finally at the V.A. Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. Upon retiring from the Veterans Administration, he served for two years at the Mental Health Clinic in Camden, SC, as their chief mental health counselor.
He enjoyed a lifelong love of opera and fishing for bass and stripers on many North Carolina lakes. He also enjoyed gardening, reading, and connecting with his computer clubs. He loved Googling Youtube videos and fixing everything.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.