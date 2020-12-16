Calvin C. Hough
Calvin C. Hough, 90, of Ranson, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at the Shenandoah Center, Charles Town.
He was born Sept. 14, 1930 in Jefferson County. He was the son of the late George W. Hough and Mae Elizabeth (Shreck) Hough.
For more than 30 years, Calvin worked at Powhatan Brass and Iron Works in the Shipping. Dept.
He was of the Catholic Faith.
He graduated from Charles Town High School, class of 1950.
He was a faithful and dedicated member of the South Jefferson Ruritan Club and was a member of the Jefferson High School FFA Alumni Association.
Calvin loved to be outside. He enjoyed working in his yard and in his workshop repairing and tending to his tractors.
To pass time while inside, he enjoyed puzzles books.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Erma (Smallwood) Hough at home, daughter, Emily Ann Michelle Viands and son, Calvin Christopher Hough, both of Ranson; granddaughter, Mackenzie Lauren Viands; sister-in-law, Marie Hough; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nellie Sipe, Edna Schooley and Catherine Stickel; brothers, Raymond Hough, Charles Hough, Lester Hough, Howard Hough, Paul Hough and Marshall Hough.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Charles Town.
Memorial contributions may be made to the South Jefferson Ruritan Club, 2826 South Childs Road, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or the Alzheimer’s Association-WV Chapter, 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387.
