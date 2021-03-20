Calvin D. Luttrell “Buck”
Calvin D. “Buck” Luttrell, 93, of Winchester, VA passed at his home surrounded by his loving family on March 18, 2021. He is the son of the late Harry and Annabelle Luttrell. Buck is survived by the love of his life, Beverly Ann Luttrell and his children Calvin W. “Bucky” Luttrell, Tina Crane (Derek), Roger R. “Jr” Whitlock (Sherry), Tammy Koller (Jeff), Brenda Ramey (Mike), Larry Luttrell (Carol) Shirley Smith, Sandra Reen & Gloria Freye (Dan) and five of his eighteen siblings. His life was blessed with sixteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren, all of which he absolutely loved and adored.
For over 50 years he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic and some would say he was one of the best in the area. He enjoyed being outdoors especially hunting and fishing and has handed that love and those traditions down to his children and grandchildren. His favorite times of all was anytime he could spend with his family and his dog, Missy.
Buck was a member of Shockeysville UMC and attended the Church of the Good Shepherd. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 824.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:30 am to 1 pm on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the gathering at 1 pm with Pastor Vernon Bray officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Ramey, Jeff Koller, Ryan Koller, Shane Koller, Glenn “Trae” Mowery, and Derek Crane.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to the Hunter Crane Foundation (a registered 501© (3)) charitable organization founded in 2013 to honor the life and memory of his late grandson. www.huntercrane.foundation 283 Ebert Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
