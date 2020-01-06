Calvin G. Loy
Calvin Gene Loy, 92, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away on January 3, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Calvin was born in 1927 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late William Clifton Loy and Inez Mabel Kerns. Mr. Loy attended Gainesboro High School. He was a member of Wesleyan Fellowship Church, Clear Brook, Virginia. Mr. Loy was a veteran having served in the Army Air Corps. He worked for Bauserman Oil Company for 20 years and retired after 30 years employment from Green Chemical Company in Winchester, Virginia. He was a farmer who enjoyed handcrafting farm buildings and an avid reader of anything about World War II. His passion and love were his family, friends and church.
His wife, Virginia Lee (Palmer) Loy whom he married on September 12, 1949 preceded him in death in 2010.
Calvin is survived by his sons, David Loy, COL (R) of Frostproof, Florida and Michael Loy, COL (R), ((Ellen, COL (R)) of Winchester, Virginia; Grandchildren, MAJ D. Aaron Loy (Kim) of Richmond, Virginia and Dana G. Loy-Anderson, (Michael) of Richmond, Virginia; great grandchildren, Toni Shelton, Elena Loy, Hawk Anderson, Foxx Anderson all of Richmond, Virginia; sister, Rebecca Carper of Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Loy is preceded in death by his brothers, Harry C. Loy, William L. Loy and Kenneth W. Loy.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Chaplain Mark Ransom, Pastor Glenn Welch and Chaplain Elizabeth Lewis, Officiating. Pallbearers will be Mike Witt, Marty McAboy, Marshall McAboy, Wesley Clark, John Welch, Jason Welch and Robert Welch. Interment will be private.
A reception will be held following the service at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Calvin Loy’s name to Wesleyan Fellowship Church, 234 Sir Johns Road, Clear Brook, Virginia 22624.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.