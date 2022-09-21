Calvin H. Keefer Calvin H. Keefer, 88, of Capon Bridge, WV, died Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Mr. Keefer was born November 7, 1933, in Fulton County, PA, the son of the late William H. Keefer and Pearl Johnson Keefer. He retired after 39 years as a Route Salesman for Garber’s Ice Cream. He helped to start the go-cart track in Augusta, WV, and was the manager for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Keefer of Capon Bridge, WV; and his children, Curtis Keefer of Bunker Hill, WV, Ivan Keefer of Stephens City, and Angela Rodriguez of North Carolina; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian Eddy and Natalie Keefer, and a great-grandson, Geremy Helmick.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
