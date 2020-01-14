Calvin Homer Ritenour, 97 passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home in Strasburg, Virginia. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Dry Run Cemetery. Reverend Stephanie Heishman-Litten will officiate.
Calvin was born January 18, 1922 to the late Charles and Amy Munch Ritenour in Fort Valley, Virginia. His wife, Karsie Darnell Ritenour preceded him. He was also preceded in death by 5 brother and 7 sisters.
He is survived by his son, Cois Ritenour and wife Carol; daughter, Tena Laidler; 5 grandchildren, David Ritenour, Barry Orndorff, Brian Ritenour, Amanda Ritenour and Amber Mason; brother, Wallace Ritenour; 11 great grandchildren; sister in law, Claudette Munch and husband Everett and a brother in law, William McInturff and wife Carol.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Strasburg Rescue Squad or the Strasburg Fire Department.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
