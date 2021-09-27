Calvin L. Davis, Jr.

Calvin Lee Davis., Jr., 69, of Winchester, VA, died on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home.
Calvin was born on November 1, 1951, in Martinsburg, WV, the son of the late Calvin Lee Davis, Sr. and Opal Dellinger Davis. He worked as a mechanic and welder for various garages throughout including Waynes Garage, Clark's Salvage Yard and Jerry Haines Garage. Calvin enjoyed deer hunting, working on cars, tinker with small engines, cutting wood, gardening and listen to his bluegrass and old country music.
Calvin married Deborah Louise "Debbie" Thompson Davis on May 5, 1974, in Winchester, VA. Debbie passed on January 2, 2006.
Surviving are four daughters: Nancy L. Clutter; Tina M. Carter both of Winchester, VA; Penny M. Davis of Hagerstown, MD; Shannon M. Davis of Martinsburg, WV; two sons: Calvin L. Davis, III of Hagerstown, MD; Thomas D. "TD" Davis of Winchester, VA; daughter-in-law Dorothy Davis of Winchester, VA; brother-in-law: Paul T. Johnston of Richmond, VA; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister: Patricia Kilchrist of Strasbug, VA; and a brother: James Earl Davis of Palm Bay, FL.
A celebration of Calvin's life will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV at 7:30 PM. The family will receive friends just prior to the service from 6 - 7:30.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Calvin to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view Calvin's tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
