Calvin McClure Judy, Sr.
Calvin McClure Judy, Sr., 91, of Stephens City, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at his residence.
Friends will be received on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 11 AM until the time of service at 12 Noon at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney.
For full obituary, please visit www.shafferfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.