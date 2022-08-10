Candyce Lukens
Candyce Ann Lukens 64 of Winchester, VA, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at her home.
Candyce was born in 1957 in Salt Lake City, UT, the daughter of the late Richard and Patricia (Peterson) Cunard. She graduated from David Douglas High School in Portland, OR. Candyce loved camping, family activities, gardening and cooking. She was also a longtime supporter and advocate for the Association for Retarded Citizens.
Candyce married Geoffrey Lukens in December 1, 1995, in Coeur d’Alene, ID.
She is survived by her husband, Geoffrey; children, Amanda Mulligan (Christian) of Martinsburg, WV, Emily Lien (Eric) of Mound, MN, Adam Wayne Briley of Puyallup, WA, and Lance Lukens of Lester Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Matthew, Ava, Kalyn, Olivia, Morgan and Ella; sisters, Donna, Shirley and Carol and brother, Kevin.
Candyce is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Cunard.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 9am with a service to follow at 10am all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Beth Green.
Contributions made in Candyce’s memory may be made to: Berkeley County Humane Society, 554 Charles Town Rd, Martinsburg, WV, 25405; UDT/SEAL Foundation at udtseal.org; Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org.
