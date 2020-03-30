Captain Ted Allen Biddison, 86 of Winchester VA, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home.
Ted was born August 2, 1933, son of the late Belford and Florence Biddison. He had his master’s degree in business and retired from the navy as a captain after 27 years of service. He attended church at Brucetown United Methodist Church.
Along with his wife of 64 years, Betty Harmon Biddison, Ted is survived by his son, JT Biddison (Rosemarie) of Fairfax VA; Teri Craig (Stewart) of Alabama; Geri Johnston (Jeff) of Sterling Virginia; 11 Grandchildren, Deana, Jim, Sean, Ricky, Eric, Joy, Daniel, Heather, Hagan, Angela, and Peyton; as well as 4 great grandchildren, Camden, Reid, Andy, and Bella.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Lee Biddison.
The family will receive friends at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 2 p.m. — 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the wounded warrior project at www.woundedwarrior-project.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.