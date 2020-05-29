Carl A. Baker
Carl Alvin “Alfie” Baker, 79, of Stephens City, Virginia died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Mr. Baker was born September 1, 1940 in Clarke County, the son of the late Simon Baker and Ethel Baker Gift. He attended Clarke County High School and received his GED.
Mr. Baker was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps serving in Vietnam in the 1960’s. For most of Mr. Baker’s adult life, he was a roofing contractor. In 1997, he became an Administrative Assistant for PSA HealthCare in Springfield, Virginia, later becoming office manager before his retirement in 2004.
Surviving are two nephews, Barry Baker and Tony Amick; and dear friends, Robyn Seaver, Patricia Boyce, and José Avila.
He was preceded in death by his partner, Thomas L. Knight and a nephew, Donald Amick.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday May 30, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Military honors will be provided. Due to the Governor mandate, we ask that everyone wear a mask and respect family and friends attending with social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.