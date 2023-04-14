Carl B. Shickle III
Carl B. Shickle III, a former resident of PAMCO Care in Gainesville, VA, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Gainesville Health & Rehab.
Carl was born in 1957 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Carl Brunk Shickle II and Montie Lee Shickle. He worked as a laborer for NW Workshop and an Office Assistant for Blue Ridge Opportunities. Carl loved to take car rides and enjoyed seeing pretty flowers. At BRO they have a greenhouse and he worked there planting flowers and vegetables. He had a wonderful work ethic and has been commended for his work ethic and received award certificates for jobs well done. Carl enjoyed riding his mini-bike and loved going out to eat with family.
He is survived by his sister, Kimberley Dian Meyers (Jay Calvin) of Winchester, VA; uncle, Ron V. Shickle (Anne) of Winchester, VA; nieces/nephews, Calvin Scott Meyers (Kerry) of Greensboro, NC, Leslie Anne Stover (Brad) of Strasburg, VA, Kathryn Elaine Neal (Jared) of Winchester, VA, Rebekah Diane DesMarais (Marc) of Winchester, VA and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Along with his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his aunt, Doris Mae McKee.
All services for Carl will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Carl to Blue Ridge Opportunities, 37 Water St., Front Royal, VA 22630 or Special Olympics of Virginia, 3212 Skipwith Road, Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23294 or specialolympicsva.org.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.