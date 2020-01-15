Carl Dove Bower, 94, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Bower was born in 1925 in Lithia, Virginia, son of the late Jacob and Elizabeth Bower. He graduated from Buchanan High School in Buchanan, Virginia and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during World War II and the Korean conflict. Mr. Bower achieved the rank of Sergeant and was in the Seventh Army Artillery Division, stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. He was Purchasing Agent and Traffic Manager with Walker Machine and Foundry in Roanoke, Virginia, retiring in 1990. Mr. Bower and his wife, Mildred, lived in Vinton, Virginia for over 60 years, where he was a deacon at Vinton Baptist Church. He studied photography in Germany during the war and continued his studies at the New York Institute of Photography and operated Bower Photographic Services in his home.
In 2006 he and Mildred moved to Winchester to live closer to their daughter and grandsons. And then great grandchildren came along....he loved their visits and photographing them, as well as watching their many activities. Mr. Bower was a member of Lakeland Masonic Lodge 190 in Roanoke, Virginia for 71 years, a member of the VFW, and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Winchester. He was an avid trout fisherman.
He married Mildred Leo Hockett on April 12, 1947 in Marion, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife of 72 years is a daughter, Elaine Bower Aikens (Walter); grandsons, William Aikens (Bridget) and Jason Aikens (April); and five great grandchildren, Kimberly, Sofia, Kingston, Quinn, and Caroline Aikens.
Mr. Bower was preceded in death by a sister, Florence Aiello and brothers, George, Ralph, and Cecil Bower.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Dan McCoig and Reverend Amanda Maguire Thomas officiating. A reception will follow the graveside service at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s memory to Lakeland Masonic Lodge 190, P.O. Box 13183, Roanoke, Virginia 24031-3183.
