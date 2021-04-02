Carl E. Fay
Carl Eugene Fay, 84, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Monday, March 29, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Fay was born on July 14, 1936 in Richmond, Missouri, son of the late Russell Paul Fay and Mary Elizabeth Honey Fay.
He joined the US Air Force right out of high school and became an air traffic controller during the Korean War. He was very proud to be a veteran. After leaving the military, he became an Air Traffic Controller for the FAA where he retired after of 25 years of service at the Washington Center in Leesburg, Virginia.
He married Barbara Polk Fay, originally from Alexandria, VA on January 7, 1985 in Middleburg, VA.
Surviving with his wife are three sons, Leonard Fay (Debbie) of Lawrenceville, GA, David Fay (Leah) of Suffolk, VA, and Richard Fay of Mississippi and three daughters, Rebecca Worthington of Colorado Spring, CO, Kathleen Masterson (Michael) of Kinnelon, NJ, and Kristeen Laatz (Patrick) of Harrisonburg, VA, 14 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.