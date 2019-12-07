Carl E. “Gene” Bayliss
In the early morning hours of December 5th, 2019 a quiet giant of a man died. Born August 14, 1931, in Frederick County, VA., Gene Bayliss was the firstborn son of Vergie McFarland Bayliss and Carl Melvin Bayliss. Gene was a responsible and devoted son to his parents and a loyal brother to his siblings.
After his marriage to Sarah Campbell Bayliss in 1951, he became the steady and solid foundation and teacher for his own family, especially his children, Cynthia Bayliss Frame, Pamela Bayliss Webber and Carl E. Bayliss, II. Gene lead by example all his life, in his actions and deeds he taught his family the unbounded patience of love, the virtues of kindness and the value of work, to strive, to persevere and to be firm in adversity.
Serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where his good judgement and natural leadership ability saw him discharged as a Sergeant First Class. He then continued his service to Country in the National Guard and Army Reserve where, again, his strengths were seen and resulted in his receiving a direct Commission, eventually retiring with the rank of Major. He served in various command and staff positions during the dark years of the Cold War.
After leaving the regular army, and while continuing his national service, Gene choose to serve Virginia and her people by becoming a Virginia State Trooper, stationed and working in Amherst, Campbell and Nelson Counties. His service to others didn’t stop with the military and police, he was active in the community of Amherst, a member of the Amherst Lions Club and was a past President of that club.
Returning to Frederick County after his service with the State Police, Gene turned his talents to becoming a land developer and builder where he became a trusted advisor and friend to an everwidening circle of business partners and new friends.
As a man and father, Gene experienced the simple joys of a life well-lived. The companionship of his wife, the comfort of family, the satisfaction of accomplishments, pride in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the company of friends. He also faced the low points of life, worry when work or business was not good, the death of family members, the untimely death of a dear friend, concern for the strength of our nation, becoming a widower, facing a final battle with Parkinson’s disease, a terrible, debilitating battle that he saw coming and knew at the start he could not win.
Throughout his life, in his own quiet way, this good and true man helped much more than he harmed, gave more than he got and smiled more than he frowned. His final lesson to his family, his friends and his wonderful caregivers was one that exemplified faith, grace, humility and strength. May we all hope for as much.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Dan McCoig officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. https://www.parkinson.org/
