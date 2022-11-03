Carl E. Sutler
Carl Eugene Sutler, 93, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Sutler was born June 13, 1929, in Loudoun County, Virginia, son of the late Meredith Carl Sutler and Bessie Louise Rhodes Sutler.
He retired from the Safeway in Sterling Park, Virginia, as the assistant manager after 41 years of service. After retirement he and his wife enjoyed antiquing and the flea market circuit.
He served in the U. S. Army.
Surviving with his wife, Barbara Ann Lewis Sutler, are a daughter, Sandra Fanning and her husband, John, of Bluemont, VA; two stepdaughters, Susan Conrad and her husband, Brian, and Cathy Greenlaw and her husband, Ken, all of Williamsburg, VA; a grandson, Jason Fanning; stepgrandchildren, Brian Conrad Jr., Melissa Seabolt, Shawn Fidler, Kenneth Greenlawn IV, and Kelsey Kelly; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his stepson Bill Fidler and his two brothers, Lawrence and David Sutler.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 7, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA, with Rev. Jonathan Bunker officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Cemetery, Hillsboro, VA.
Pallbearers will be Greg Sutler, John Tinney III, Brian Conrad Jr., Shawn Fidler, Sean Kelly, and Kenneth Greenlawn IV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send online condolences visit www.endersandshirley.com
