Carl Joseph Schloemer
Carl Joseph Schloemer, 86, of Winchester, VA, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at his son’s home surrounded by all of his children.
Carl was born in 1933 in Elgin, IL, son of the late Josephine (Surmann) and Carl Schloemer. After high school, Carl enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served principally in Mobile, AL from 1953 to 1955. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy in 1959 from Loras College with a focus on Natural Law. Carl earned a Master’s Degree in Education in 1965 from The Catholic University of America, writing his thesis exploring the external validity of the Mooney Problem Checklist. A former seminarian with the Diocese of Rockford, IL, Carl’s Catholic faith was always central to his life, and he instilled those Christian values in his children. Carl worked many fruitful years as a High School Guidance Counselor for Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, but his greatest source of pride and joy was always in his family. His faith, insightful mind, gentle humor and kind nature endeared him to everyone he met. Carl reflected to all the love that he knew God had for him, and his children strive every day to live up to that standard. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Carl married Wilhelmine Elisabeth Backhaus on December 30, 1961.
Surviving with his wife are five children, Ingrid Mills (Rob) of Chambersburg, PA, Friar Paul Schloemer of Silver Spring, MD, Mark Schloemer (Beth) of Winchester, VA, Eric Schloemer of Baltimore, MD, and Martin Schloemer of Redondo Beach, CA; grandchildren, Meg Koch (Jeff), Eric, Thomas, Anna, Kaylie, Tess, Aidan, and Mia Schloemer; and Ellyon, Emma, Erin, and Sadie Mills; sister, Rita Smith of Marion, IL and brother, Ronald Schloemer (Lyn) of Oxford, OH.
Carl was preceded in death by a brother, Oswald Schloemer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Friar Paul Schloemer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s memory to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
