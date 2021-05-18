Carl “Melvin” McDonald
Carl Melvin McDonald, 86, of Whitacre, VA died Sunday, May 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
Melvin was born on August 16, 1934 in Winchester, VA a son of the late Ray and Ivy McDonald. Melvin is survived by his wife Mary Hite McDonald whom he married on December 5, 1953. Also surviving is one daughter: Debra Sue McDonald of Bloomery, WV; one son: Carl Mark McDonald and his wife Rose of Cross Junction; a sister, Louise Slater; a brother Hank McDonald; two grandchildren Hannah and Brandon McDonald.
He is preceded in death by two brothers: Basil & Edward McDonald and a sister: Nancy McDonald.
Melvin joined the National Guard in 1953 and was drafted in 1957. He spent over 14 months in Germany and received the Good Conduct Medal, and the Medal of Expert Marksmanship. Upon his discharge he was an Army sergeant E4.
Melvin alongside his wife Mary were owners and operators of McDonald’s Grocery for 40 years.
Melvin was active in his community. He was a founding member of the Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Treasurer for many years. He sat on the Frederick County Planning Commission for 10 years in which he was Chairman of the Ordinance Committee and a member of the Economic Development Committee; was president of the Berkeley Springs Thursday Night Bowling League; he is also a past president of the Winchester Gun Club, and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #137 in Capon Bridge, WV.
Throughout the years he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and spent many years playing golf. Melvin had a passion for the Frederick County 4-H Shooting Education Club where he shared his knowledge and positively influenced many youths. Melvin had a special love for his grandkids and enjoyed hunting with them and supporting them at their 4-H events.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Whitacre, VA. Officiating will be Pastor David Omps. Military rites will be accorded by the United States Army.
The family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 5-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick County 4-H Shooting Education Club, 110 Sunset Circle, Cross Junction, VA 22625
To view Melvin’s tribute Wall please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
