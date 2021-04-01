Carl Nichols, 81, of White Post went home to meet his wife, Mary, Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Mr. Nichols was born May 11, 1939 in Charleston, WV; the son of the late James E. and Iler Nicholson Nichols. He was a retired carpenter having been employed by Howard Shockey & Sons.
Mr. Nichols enjoyed hunting, fishing, carpentry, raising calves and, especially, liked helping his wife with her honey bees.
He married Mary Louise Mogle on May 26, 1969. Mrs. Nichols preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughters, Dana Pryor of Cumberland, MD, Dawn Jenkins of Washington, VA, and Daphne Burke of Winchester; five grandchildren, Deanna Heward, Justin McKinney, Evan Burke, Corrine Magruder, and Katelyn Pryor; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Luna Sorrells; two brothers, Lenwood Nichols and Earl Nichols. He was preceded in death by a son in law, Nelson Jenkins, III; three sisters, Edith Bell, Ethel Jenkins, and Elsie Hawkins; and three brothers, Buddy Nichols, Lewis Nichols, and Frank Nichols.
The family will receive friends and celebrate the lives of Carl and Mary Nichols on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
The family would like to thank Pastor Vernon Bray for his many visits and the ministry he provided to Carl and Mary. The family would, also, like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice for all of the care that was given to Carl.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
