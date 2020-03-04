Carl T. "Tommy" Puffinberger

Carl Thomas "Tommy" Puffinberger, 81, of Winchester, VA died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home.
Tommy was born on April 17, 1938 in Gore, VA, the son of the late Stanley and Anna Starret Puffinberger. He was a veteran in the United States Navy and worked as a plumber for numerous years. Tommy enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, working in his garden and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
Surviving are two sons: Thomas Puffinberger of Martinsburg, WV; Carl Puffinberger, Jr. of Florida; two brothers: Denver Puffenberger of Stephens City, VA; Glynn Puffinberger of Georgia; a sister: Peggy Tashner of Texas; two grandchildren: Matthew Puffinberger & Jennifer Jenkins both of Inwood, WV and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by two brothers: Robert Puffinberger & Elmer Puffinberger and a sister: Helen Sealock.
A funeral will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Barbour. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery in Gore, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Puffinberger Family, C/O Giffin Funeral Home, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
To view Tommy's tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
